|
|
DENNISON, Rita A. (McInnis) Age 87, of West Roxbury, died peacefully on April 4, 2019. Born November 21, 1931, daughter of the late Malcolm and Helen McInnis. Beloved wife of the late Richard Dennison. Loving mother of Rita Fettig and her husband William of Marlborough. Devoted "Nana" of Matthew and Ryan Fettig. "Bestest" friend of Mary Gillon of Attleborough. Dear aunt of Lisa Simpson of Mashpee. She was predeceased by two brothers and four sisters. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, dear friends and neighbors. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Monday, April 8, at 8 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Susanna Church, Dedham at 9 am. Visiting Hours Sunday, 2-6 pm. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rita's memory to Tippett House, 920 South St., Needham, MA 02492. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2019