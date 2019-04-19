Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home
154 Route 6A
Sandwich, MA 02563
(508) 888-3511
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home
154 Route 6A
Sandwich, MA 02563
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Parish
324 Quaker Meeting House Road
East Sandwich, MA
View Map
BALLOU, Rita M. (Kennedy) Of Centerville, MA, passed away April 10, 2019 at Cape Cod Hospital. She was the wife of the late Ralph Chester "Chet" Ballou. Born in Torrance, CA on May 7, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Harry Edmund and Catherine A. (Sexton) Kennedy. She is survived by her daughter, Diane C. Morgen and her husband James of Hanson, MA, and her grandsons, Randall J. Aittaniemi and Chester H. Aittaniemi.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Corpus Christi Parish, 324 Quaker Meeting House Road, East Sandwich. Burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 154 Route 6A, SANDWICH, MA.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to the Osterville Rotary Club.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019
