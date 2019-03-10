|
|
BAGLEY, Robert A. Jr. Passed away on March 6, at the age of 27. Robert was raised and educated in Everett, and played youth football and hockey. Robert was a devoted father; he especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and loved playing video games. He is survived by his father, Robert A. Bagley, Sr. and his mother and stepfather, Deirdre M. "Kiki" and Tom Morrison, his fiancée, Kaitlyn Poirier and their children, Jayden Richard and Isabella Rose, his sister, Tina Maria Bagley, his paternal grandfather, David M. McIver, a special aunt, Christina Bagley and many other beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 4-7PM, at C.R. Lyons & Sons, Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., DANVERS. All other Services are private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Robert's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences and direction at www.LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2019