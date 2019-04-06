Boston Globe Obituaries
ROBERT A. BERMAN

ROBERT A. BERMAN Obituary
BERMAN, Robert A Age 77, of Peabody, formerly of Revere, devoted husband of 53 years to Diane (Fenno) Berman, loving father of Lisa and her husband Stephen Maiuri and their children, Brandon and Madison, all of Middleton, brother of the late Richard Berman, also survived by his nephew Mark and his wife Betsy Berman and their daughter Hannah Berman all of Ponte Verde, FL. Robert worked of the US Post Office as special delivery messenger in Chelsea for over 35 years and upon retiring worked for Ira Lexus of Danvers. A private Funeral was held on Saturday. Arrangements were made by the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. To view online obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2019
