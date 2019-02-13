CRISPO, Robert A. "Bob" of Somerville, Feb. 12th. Beloved husband of the late Priscilla E. (March). Stepfather of David Greenleaf and his wife Deborah of Medford, and Gary and George Greenleaf of FL. Brother of Margaret Larivee of CT, James Crispo of Reading, Frederick Crispo and his wife Mary of Lawrence, and the late Rita Collins, Leon, Timothy, Mary Eremian, Rev. John, Alfred, and Philip Crispo.



Grandfather of many grandchildren, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading line on Saturday, Feb. 16th, at 10:30am. Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, 399 Medford St., Somerville, at 11am. Relatives and friends may visit at the Funeral Home prior to the Mass, from 9-10:30am. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's name to the above mentioned church. Bob served in the US Army during the Korean War. www.cotafunrealhomes.com Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service



North Reading



978-664-4340/ 781-944-1765 Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 15, 2019