GARON, Robert A. "Rob" Age 60, of Scituate, passed away peacefully April 27, 2019, surrounded by his family, following a long battle with sepsis. He was the loving husband and friend of 30 years to Terry Garon. He was predeceased by his parents, Frederick "Ted" Garon and Cynthia Parsons. Beloved brother to Valerie Green, her husband David of Littleton, MA, Susan Link, her husband Paul of Troy, MI, Victoria Young, her husband Bob of Chantilly, VA, Christopher Parsons, his husband Niddy of Littleton, MA, and the late Gail Rainey. Rob "Uncle Robby" cherished his 19 nieces and nephews, 4 great-nieces and nephews. Rob will be remembered by his stepfather Warren Parsons. Rob had a love of family, friends, and travel, along with a passion of all things swimming.



A Visitation will take place on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 5pm-8pm, at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, SCITUATE. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 10am, from St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made through any Rockland Trust branch to the "Rob Garon Swimming Scholarship Fund." Words of comfort can be left at richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com RichardsonGaffeyFH/DN Customer Logo Richardson-Gaffey



781-545-0196 Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary