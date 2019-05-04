HOPWOOD, Robert A. Of Lexington, died peacefully, surrounded by his beloved family, May 2, 2019, age 90. Beloved husband of Ruth Hopwood (Ralph). Loving father of Donna L. Cole and her husband Stephen of Lexington, and the late Robert A. Hopwood Jr. Brother of the late Frederick Hopwood and Winifred Porter. He is the adored Grandfather of Stephen Cole and his wife Flor, and Tracey Marrigan and her husband Robert and cherished Great-Grandfather of Robby, Charlotte, and Hayden, and by many nieces and nephews. Bob and Ruth were the owners of Hopwood Custom Kitchens in Lexington. Bob was a devoted member of the Lexington Lions Club, a member of the Simon W. Mason Masonic Lodge in Lexington, a passionate lifelong Red Sox Fan. He was committed to his love for his God, his unconditional love for his family and was so passionate about his work, selling his last kitchen at the age of 76. Visiting Hours will be held Friday, May 10 at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, from 4pm to 8pm. A Memorial Service will be celebrated Saturday, May 11 at Trinity Covenant Church in Lexington at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Lexington Lions Club, P.O. Box 71, Lexington, MA 02420 or to Trinity Covenant Church, 7 Clematis Rd., Lexington, MA 02421 or to the Mass. Down Syndrome Congress, 20 Burlington Mall Rd. #261, Burlington, MA 01803. Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800



www.douglassfh.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2019