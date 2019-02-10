|
|
FIRST, Robert Alan, M.D. Of Harvard, MA, former longtime resident of Concord, MA, and retired orthopedic surgeon, died on February 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife and soulmate of 21 years, Susan (Abatsis) First; his biological children, Robert, Timothy and Cynthia First, his two grandsons, Andrew and Nicholas First, his sister, Flora Greenberg, his cherished chosen daughters, Heidi Thorndike, Jessica Shlasko and Christina Bethke, along with many friends and colleagues. He was predeceased by his beloved son, Helicopter Pilot Lt. Andrew G. First, U.S. Marine Corps. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dr. First may be made to the Mass General Home Base Program Fund, 125 Nashua St, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101, giving.massgeneral.org A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held in early summer, date and time to be decided. Major US Army 2nd MASH, Chu Lai, Vietnam. For life story or online condolence visit actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2019