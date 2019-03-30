Boston Globe Obituaries
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
ROBERT B. CRAIG

CRAIG, Robert B. Of Norwood, formerly of Needham, passed away at home on Monday, March 25, 2019. He was 87 years old. Mr. Craig received both his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He worked for Raytheon and GTE Sylvania. Bob was a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians - Order of Merlin. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy (Knox) Craig and father of the late Linda M. Courtemanche and her surviving husband Steven R. Courtemanche of Royersford, PA. He is also survived by his grandson Robert S. Courtemanche of Royersford, PA. A Memorial Service will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Saturday, April 6, at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the , 300 5th Avenue, Unit 6, Waltham, MA 02451. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Bob, please visit eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2019
