CRAIG, Robert B. Of Norwood, formerly of Needham, passed away at home on Monday, March 25, 2019. He was 87 years old. Mr. Craig received both his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He worked for Raytheon and GTE Sylvania. Bob was a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians - Order of Merlin. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy (Knox) Craig and father of the late Linda M. Courtemanche and her surviving husband Steven R. Courtemanche of Royersford, PA. He is also survived by his grandson Robert S. Courtemanche of Royersford, PA. A Memorial Service will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Saturday, April 6, at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the , 300 5th Avenue, Unit 6, Waltham, MA 02451. Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2019