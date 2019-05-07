BOWSER, Robert Age 79, of Falmouth, MA. Died on Saturday, May 4, 2019, peacefully surrounded by family after a long illness. Bob was born September 29th, 1939. He was a graduate of Arlington High School, Norwich University, and received his MBA from Babson College. Bob served as a First Lieutenant in the United States Army and spent time in Germany. Bob was founder and president of Positions Inc., an executive search firm. He is survived by a son, Bryan, daughter, Beth Potter, of Canton, CT, and son, Robert William, Jr. and his wife Dani of Charlotte, NC, and 6 grandchildren, sisters, Johanne Elie, Swan Anderson and her husband Richard, brother, Edward and wife Maryellen, brother-in-law, Paul Spelman and the late Jane Spelman. A Celebration of his Life will be held in August in Falmouth. Donations may be made in Bob's name to The Brain Injury Association of America, P.O Box 7416, Merrifield, VA 22116-7416.



