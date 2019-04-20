CULLEN, Robert "Ikie" Of Andover, formerly of Charlestown, passed away peacefully on Good Friday, April 19th, at the age of 90, surrounded by his loving family. Ikie was the devoted husband of Marie "Honey" (McDonald) Cullen for 63 years. He was the adoring and adored father of Marie Ward and father-in-law to Patrick Ward; beloved father of Julie McDonnell and her husband Jack, and Kellie O'Neill and her husband Stephen, all of Andover. Ikie was the loving "Papa" to Ryan, Aimee, Ashlee Ward; Colin and Sean McDonnell, Allison, Bridget, and Caroline O'Neill. He was truly loved by his entire family and will be sorely missed. Ikie was born in 1928 in Charlestown, MA where he was raised and, later, raised his own family. He was a patriot, leaving Charlestown High School early to serve his country in the United States Navy and served on the USS TITANIA, which was an attack cargo ship. Ikie saw the world until 1947, when he received an honorable discharge. He returned to Charlestown married the love of his life, "Honey" McDonald, of Charlestown, and became a proud member of the International Longshoremen Association, Local 799; working on the Boston Waterfront for 42 years. Ikie enjoyed sports, particularly, football and hockey, which he excelled in for the Charlestown teams. During the 1940s, Ikie fought as a welterweight under the legendary manager, Honey Melody, and amassed an impressive record. Above all, his favorite sport was fishing with his daughters during their family vacations in Miami, Florida and Littleton, MA. He never missed any of his daughters' many important events or milestones. He always placed family above all. Ikie was the ideal husband, a better father and incredibly loyal friend. Above all, he was a good man who led an exemplary life. He had a quick wit, a wonderful sense of humor and was always smiling, but he will be remembered most for his kindness, compassion, and his dedication and love of family and friends. A kinder, gentler soul one will not find. Calling Hours will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Conte Funeral Home, 28 Florence St., ANDOVER, MA. Prayer and burial services will be privately held. For online condolences please visit www.contefuneralhomes.com



