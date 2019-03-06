Boston Globe Obituaries
ROBERT D. ANDERSON

ROBERT D. ANDERSON Obituary
ANDERSON, Robert D. Age 91, of North Chelmsford, MA, died March 6, 2019. He was married to Ann Marie Anderson, with whom he would have celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary on Sept. 23, 2019. Besides his wife, he is survived by four sons, Mark Anderson of Kooskia, ID, David Anderson of Waterville, ME, William Anderson of West Hartford, CT, and Sean and his wife Amy Kierce of Canton, MA, a brother, Allan Anderson of Charlotte, VA, 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Cordelia Midgley. He was a WWII Navy veteran, and an owner and operator of Knight, Bagge, and Anderson of Boston. Visiting Hours: Friday, 5 to 8 P.M. Funeral, Saturday at Noon at the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., CHELMSFORD. Memorials may be made in his memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or at www.alzmass.org Arrangements by Dolan Funeral Home, 978-251-4041. Guestbook at dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 7, 2019
