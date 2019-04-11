Boston Globe Obituaries
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
ROBERT D. ANGLAND

ANGLAND, Robert D. Age 82, of Milton passed away April 9th, at home surrounded by his loving family. Loving son of the late David J. and Catherine M. (Casey) Angland. Beloved father of Michelle M. Cole and her husband George of Hyannis, Michael D. Angland and his wife Lee of Scituate, Christopher J. Angland and his wife Katelyn of Peabody. Grandfather of Robin Angland, Kristin and Courtney Gray, George and Sean Cole and Owen and Sydney Angland. Brother of Denise Angland Edinger of Milton. Uncle of David Edinger of Milton. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Monday, 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth Church, Milton, Tuesday morning at 11:30 am. Burial Milton Cemetery. Donations may be made in his memory to the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place, West Brookline, MA 02445-7226. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2019
