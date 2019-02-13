GRIFFIN, Robert D. Of Reading, Feb. 12th, at age 91. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy E. (Jordan) Griffin for 60 years of marriage. Devoted father of John Griffin and his wife Susan, David Griffin and his wife Janet, Cathy Thigpen and her husband Ray, Jim Griffin and his wife Dawn, Nancy Nichols, Ann Marie Casey and her husband Paul, Joan LeBlanc and her husband Barry. Loving grandfather of 14, and great-grandfather of 10. Dear brother of the late Blanche Cantrell, Kathleen Richards, Charlotte Placido, and John Griffin. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service Celebrating Robert's Eternal Life will be held on Saturday, February 16th, 2019, in the Doherty Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., READING, at 10 am. Interment with Military Honors will take place in Charles Lawn Cemetery, Reading. Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family on Friday, February 15, 2019, from 4 pm to 7:30 pm. Parking attendants will be available. Please consider donations in memory of Robert to H.O.T. (Helping Our Troops), P.O. Box 80817, Stoneham, MA 02180. For directions or to send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or



