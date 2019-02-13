Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doherty-Barile Funeral Home
11 Linden Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-1589
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Doherty-Barile Funeral Home
11 Linden Street
Reading, MA 01867
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Doherty-Barile Funeral Home
11 Linden Street
Reading, MA 01867
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT GRIFFIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT D. GRIFFIN


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ROBERT D. GRIFFIN Obituary
GRIFFIN, Robert D. Of Reading, Feb. 12th, at age 91. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy E. (Jordan) Griffin for 60 years of marriage. Devoted father of John Griffin and his wife Susan, David Griffin and his wife Janet, Cathy Thigpen and her husband Ray, Jim Griffin and his wife Dawn, Nancy Nichols, Ann Marie Casey and her husband Paul, Joan LeBlanc and her husband Barry. Loving grandfather of 14, and great-grandfather of 10. Dear brother of the late Blanche Cantrell, Kathleen Richards, Charlotte Placido, and John Griffin. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service Celebrating Robert's Eternal Life will be held on Saturday, February 16th, 2019, in the Doherty Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., READING, at 10 am. Interment with Military Honors will take place in Charles Lawn Cemetery, Reading. Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family on Friday, February 15, 2019, from 4 pm to 7:30 pm. Parking attendants will be available. Please consider donations in memory of Robert to H.O.T. (Helping Our Troops), P.O. Box 80817, Stoneham, MA 02180. For directions or to send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or

facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Doherty Barile Family

Funeral Home

Celebrating Life-Sharing Memories

781-944-1589
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doherty-Barile Funeral Home
Download Now