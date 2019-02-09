SCHNITZER, Robert D. Born on September 18, 1924, in Chicago, Illinois. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 9, 2018, at the age of 93. He was preceded in death, by his wife of 63 years, Leila and daughter Lisa (Bumby). Leila passed away in November 1993 after a long illness. Leila received her Master's Degree in Social Work at Simmons College in Boston, and worked as a social worker at the Fernald State School in Waltham, MA. Robert received his undergraduate degree at Roosevelt College in Chicago, and his PH.D. in Clinical Psychology at Brandeis University. He was the Director of Clinical Psychology at McLean Hospital in Belmont, MA from 1966 to 1991, when he became the Director of the Psychology Department until his retirement. Robert exemplified the clinical teacher professional model, with a stellar reputation as a dedicated teacher and mentor for generations of psychologists. He was a Diplomate in Clinical Psychology and the American Board of Professional Psychology. Following his retirement, Leila and Robert relocated to Scottsdale, Arizona to join their daughter, Erica Schnitzer and son-in-law Bill Perrino, and their grandchildren Leah and Sam Perrino. He spent his retirement years enjoying his family, the local arts scene, and playing tennis. Condolences may be sent to Erica Schnitzer at [email protected] Services were private.



View the online memorial for Robert D. SCHNITZER Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary