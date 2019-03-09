GUIOD, Robert Daniel Age 75, passed away on Thursday, March 7 surrounded by his family.



Born on August 10, 1943, to Joseph and Grace Guiod in Norwood, MA, Bob grew up in Islington, MA, with his older siblings Grace and James in a house built by his father. After graduating from Westwood High School, Bob attended Northeastern University, earning a bachelor's degree in engineering and a J.D. After his first job caring for horses on a local farm, Bob worked his way through school, taking various jobs in manufacturing, surveying, driving an ambulance, and in the U.S. Patent Office. Following law school, Bob became Assistant General Counsel at Colonial Management Associates, where he met his wife, Nancy. They moved to Dover, MA, where they lived for 31 years in a house that Bob designed. He loved the law, and retired as a Partner at Ropes & Gray LLP in 2003 after practicing for over 30 years. Despite riding motorcycles in New England's variable weather to save money in college, Bob still loved them. He loved watching the Patriots, but only after recording the game first to make sure it was worth watching. He also loved classic cars, action films, the Red Sox, spending time with his family in Martha's Vineyard, and anything with sugar, especially his preferred breakfast in retirement: chocolate chip pancakes with strawberries and whipped cream. He was famous among his daughters' friends for making blueberry pancakes on Saturday mornings, having foraged for the blueberries in the woods on his property. Bob was enormously proud of raising three daughters; he said that his happiest moments were listening to his daughters' laughter drifting up the stairs as he fell asleep.



He is survived by his wife, Nancy, of 45 years; their three daughters: Jennifer, Kelly, and Meredith; his sister-in-law, Linda Guiod of Dover; and Spot ("Spotticus") the Cat. He was predeceased by his siblings James Guiod and Grace Guiod.



A Funeral Service will be held at 6:00 P.M. in the Chapel of John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK, MA 01760. Visitation will be held from 4:00-5:45 P.M. in the Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Bob's name to: , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675; St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Rose of Sharon Equestrian School, 5630 Sharon Drive, Glen Arm, MD 21057.



Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2019