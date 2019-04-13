|
|
De LOLLIS, Robert Of Peabody and Chatham, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, passed away at the age of 93.
Bob is predeceased by his parents, Cesare and Concetta (D'Apollonio) De Lollis, and four sisters, Cleo De Lollis, Maria De Lollis, Vera De Lollis Bateman, and Anne De Lollis Ganz. He is survived by his children, Karen (and husband Mark) McLean and Stephen (and wife Hsin Lien) De Lollis, his grandsons, Grayson Cesare McLean and Ethan Robert De Lollis, and many nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation for Bob on Saturday, April 20th from 10am thru 12 noon in the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading line. Burial at a later date and time in Chatham. Please omit flowers and make a donation in Bob's memory to Save the Children, 501 Kings Highway East, Suite 400, Fairfield, CT 06825. www.cotafuneralhomes.com for more information. Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service
North Reading
978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 18, 2019