DiMARZIO, Robert Of Quincy, formerly of Hyde Park. Passed peacefully on March 23, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 60. Former husband of Katherine (Meehan) of Dedham. Loving son of the late Nunzio and Theresa DiMarzio. Devoted father of Lauren Warren and her husband Garrett of Norwood, and Anthony DiMarzio of Dedham. Cherished brother of Nancy Marotta and her late her husband Louis Sr. of Hyde Park, Judy Wong and her husband William of Florida, Eva Campbell and her husband Ernie of Bridgewater, Maria Alexander and her late husband Robert "Dave" of Florida, and the late Joanne DiMarzio. Loving "Papa Bob" of Noah, Alaina, and Fiona. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Visiting Hours will be held Thursday evening from 4-8p.m., at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK. Relatives and friends invited. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday morning, at 10a.m., at most Precious Blood Church, Hyde Park. Interment will be private at family's request. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to stjude.org For directions and guestbook please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com



