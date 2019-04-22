Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magrath Funeral Home
325 Chelsea St(East Boston)
Boston, MA 02128
(617) 567-0910
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Barnes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert E. Barnes Obituary
BARNES, Robert E. "Buzz" BFD (Ret.) In East Boston, formerly of South Boston, April 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Beverly A. (Riley). Loving father of Judy Barnes of East Boston. Devoted grandfather of Robert "Robby" Barnes. Cherished uncle of Edwin and Doria Shanahan of Peabody. Also survived by three sisters, one brother, several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Magrath Funeral Home, 325 Chelsea St. (at Day Sq.), EAST BOSTON, Thursday morning at 10:30. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, East Boston at 11 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting prior to Mass commencing at 9 AM. Veteran US Army. Retired firefighter for the Boston Fire Dept. with 33 years of service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Buzz's memory to either , , s or the MSPCA would be greatly appreciated. Indoor parking and entrance to Funeral Home available from 340 Bremen St. MagrathFuneralHome.com

View the online memorial for Robert E. "Buzz" BFD (Ret.) BARNES
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magrath Funeral Home
Download Now