BARNES, Robert E. "Buzz" BFD (Ret.) In East Boston, formerly of South Boston, April 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Beverly A. (Riley). Loving father of Judy Barnes of East Boston. Devoted grandfather of Robert "Robby" Barnes. Cherished uncle of Edwin and Doria Shanahan of Peabody. Also survived by three sisters, one brother, several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Magrath Funeral Home, 325 Chelsea St. (at Day Sq.), EAST BOSTON, Thursday morning at 10:30. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, East Boston at 11 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting prior to Mass commencing at 9 AM. Veteran US Army. Retired firefighter for the Boston Fire Dept. with 33 years of service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Buzz's memory to either , , s or the MSPCA would be greatly appreciated. Indoor parking and entrance to Funeral Home available from 340 Bremen St. MagrathFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2019