BESTWICK, Robert E. Sr. Of Middleboro, died on March 26, 2019, at the age of 90. Bob was born and raised in Dedham, Massachusetts, the son of the late Roger and Ruth (Olsen) Bestwick. After graduating from Dedham High, he enlisted in the Army and served in the Philippines and Korea. He was in a Military Police unit attached to the Combat Engineers, where he attained the rank of sergeant and served at one time as General MacArthur's bodyguard.



Later on in life, Bob learned to fly. As a commercial pilot and member of the Airmen's Association, he worked and flew for several companies, doing what he had wished for since grade school. He then joined GTE Spacenet where he stayed for 14 years. On retiring, Bob moved to Cape Cod with his wife Patricia (Topf), settling in Pocasset. Upon Pat's death, he moved to East Falmouth where he continued to enjoy life with his sister and his pets, who ruled the house. Bob loved to go fishing on the Cape and he was a communicant of St. Peter's parish in Bourne.



Bob is survived by his sisters, Rhoda (Bestwick) Baga, and Robin (Bestwick) Friel. Father of Robert E. Bestwick, Jr., Randal Bestwick, and Nancy (Bestwick) Shea. Grandfather to Stephen (deceased), Derrik, Lindsay, Laura Beth, and Lorraine. He is also survived by his nieces, Lauren (Friel) and her husband Stephen Cummings, and Amy (Friel) and her husband John Rosenthal.



A burial will take place at the National Cemetery in Bourne on Thursday, April 4, at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The North Shore Animal League America, 25 Davis Ave., Port Washington, NY 11060. For online guestbook and directions visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com Prophett-Chapman



Cole & Gleason



508-697-4332 Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary