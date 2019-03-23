|
BURCH, Robert E. Age 56, of Haverhill, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his brother, Russell Burch, Jr. He is survived by his spouse, Brian Boutilier; four siblings, Shirley Grant (John), Dorothy Brantley (Al), Ralph Burch (Cecilia), Frances Louise Brown (Gary); four nieces, Stacy Williams, Dorothy Arone, Angie Reichert, Holly Buchanan, and a nephew, Tracey Burch. A Memorial Mass will be held at Collegiate Church of Christ the Teacher at Merrimack College, 315 Turnpike St., North Andover, on Sunday, March 31, at 2:00 PM. Visitation prior to Mass from 1:00-2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial donations to Victory Baptist Church, 1905 W. 11th St., Panama City, FL 32401 in memory of Robert Burch. For obituary visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 24, 2019