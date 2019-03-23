Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
For more information about
ROBERT BURCH
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Collegiate Church of Christ the Teacher at Merrimack College
315 Turnpike St.
North Andover, MA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Collegiate Church of Christ the Teacher at Merrimack College
315 Turnpike St.
North Andover, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT BURCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT E. BURCH


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ROBERT E. BURCH Obituary
BURCH, Robert E. Age 56, of Haverhill, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his brother, Russell Burch, Jr. He is survived by his spouse, Brian Boutilier; four siblings, Shirley Grant (John), Dorothy Brantley (Al), Ralph Burch (Cecilia), Frances Louise Brown (Gary); four nieces, Stacy Williams, Dorothy Arone, Angie Reichert, Holly Buchanan, and a nephew, Tracey Burch. A Memorial Mass will be held at Collegiate Church of Christ the Teacher at Merrimack College, 315 Turnpike St., North Andover, on Sunday, March 31, at 2:00 PM. Visitation prior to Mass from 1:00-2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial donations to Victory Baptist Church, 1905 W. 11th St., Panama City, FL 32401 in memory of Robert Burch. For obituary visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Robert E. BURCH
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
Download Now