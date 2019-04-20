Boston Globe Obituaries
Brady & Fallon Funeral Home
10 Tower Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 524-0861
Prayer Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Brady & Fallon Funeral Home
10 Tower Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
Interment
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Malden, MA
ROBERT E. FEELEY Obituary
FEELEY, Robert E. Age 89, of Brookline, died on April 1, 2019. Son of the late James & Bernice (O'Connor) Feeley. Brother of James O. Feeley of Brookline. A Prayer Service will be held at the Brady & Fallon Funeral Home, 10 Tower St. (Opp. Forest Hills MBTA Station) JAMAICA PLAIN, on Monday, April 22 at 10:30 am. Interment will then follow at 12 noon in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For guestbook condolences please visit www.bradyfallon.com Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019
