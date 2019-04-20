|
FEELEY, Robert E. Age 89, of Brookline, died on April 1, 2019. Son of the late James & Bernice (O'Connor) Feeley. Brother of James O. Feeley of Brookline. A Prayer Service will be held at the Brady & Fallon Funeral Home, 10 Tower St. (Opp. Forest Hills MBTA Station) JAMAICA PLAIN, on Monday, April 22 at 10:30 am. Interment will then follow at 12 noon in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For guestbook condolences please visit www.bradyfallon.com Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019