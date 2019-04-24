Boston Globe Obituaries
|
ROBERT F. BOLAND Obituary
BOLAND, Robert F. Age 67, of Osterville, MA, passed away on March 15, 2019, in Myrtle Beach, SC. Bob was born in Malden, MA to Francis and Claire (Cronin) Boland. "Booka" was husband to Kathy (McCarthy), father to Allison (Jeff) Auerbach, and Bob Jr., and grandfather to Hudson, Cambridge and Harper Auerbach. He is survived by his siblings Charlie (Jeanne) Boland, Danny (Jeanne) Boland, Claire (Bill) Lester, Joanne (Ralph) Weeden and Frank Boland; in-laws Eileen (Rick) Shuman, Bill McCarthy and Mike (Peg) McCarthy; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bob graduated from Malden Catholic High School and Northeastern University. Visiting Hours: A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Monday, May 6 at 11:30, at Our Lady of Victory Church in Centerville, MA. Donations may be made in Bob's memory to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements by the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main St., HAVERHILL, MA 01830. Please visit Comeau Funeral Home on Facebook or www.comeaufuneral.com Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home 486 Main St. Haverhill, MA 01830

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2019
