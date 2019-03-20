Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
781-878-0920
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church
392 Hanover St., Rte. 139
Hanover, MA
View Map
CARNEY, Robert F. A.K.A., Papa Carney, age 84, of Hanover, and formerly of Hanson, passed away on March 18, 2019. Visiting Hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rt. 53, HANOVER, on Friday, March 22, from 4-7pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St., Rt. 139, Hanover, on Saturday, at 9am. Burial to follow with Military Honors at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Also in attendance will be the Boston Patrolman's Association. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory can be made to Friends of the Hanover Council on Aging, 665 Center St., Hanover, MA 02339, or to the Friends of the Kingston Council on Aging, 30 Evergreen St., Kingston, MA 02364. For directions, online guestbook, and a complete obituary, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 21, 2019
