COHEN, Robert F. Of Canton, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Devoted son of the late Jacob & Sayde (Bloom) Cohen. Beloved husband of Harriet (Slavin). Loving father of Ethel Goodrich of Westwood, Stacie Withington & her husband Warren of Stoughton, and Ronni Cohen of Canton. Cherished grandfather of Jacqueline, Benjamin, Samuel, and Genevieve. Dear brother of the late Norman Cohen. Services at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., CANTON, on Friday, March 15, at 12 noon. Interment to follow at King Solomon Memorial Park, 2690 Centre St., West Roxbury. Memorial Observance at his late residence following the burial, continuing Saturday evening through Monday evening. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 70 Walnut St., Wellesley, MA 02481. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2019
