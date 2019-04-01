|
CONNOLLY, Robert F. "Bob" A lifelong resident of Woburn, peacefully, March 31st. Beloved husband of the late Anne E. (Martin) Connolly. Loving father of Susan Stark, her husband Wallace of Magnolia and Robert F. Connolly Jr. of Woburn. Cherished grandfather of Evan and Colin Stark. Dear brother of the late M. Jane Connolly. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Friday morning, April 5th at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St Barbara Church, 138 Cambridge Road, Woburn at 10 a.m. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to calling hours in the Funeral Home, Thursday evening 4-8. Remembrances may be made in honor of Bob to the North East Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970 or to the Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 3, 2019