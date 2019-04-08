|
CURRAN, Robert F. "Chip" Jr. Of Arlington, passed away on April 8th. Beloved husband of Mary (Seif) Curran and loving father of Katelyn Curran. Brother of Christine Williams and her husband Keith and Gregory Curran and his wife Margot. Son of Virginia Curran and the late Robert F. Nephew of Joan Deady and Uncle of Kelly, Elizabeth and Matthew Williams and Lindsay, Andrew and Peter Curran. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON, on Wednesday from 4-7pm and to a Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11:30 am in St. Camillus Church. Burial is private. Please omit flowers. Donations are requested in memory of Robert to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452 or alz.org/donate. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to send an online condolence.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 9, 2019