GREENE, Robert F. Of Brighton, March 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Helen (Driscoll) Greene. Devoted father of Kathy Garon and her husband Richard of Hampstead, NH, Robert and his wife Pam of Derry, NH, Richard and his wife Patti, Michael "Chip" and his wife Theresa all of Brighton and the late Susan Eustice. Brother of the late Florence Hilton. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Friday March 29, at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church 321 Market St., Brighton at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday March 28th from 4-8 pm. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Brighton. Late member of Framingham Masonic Alpha Lodge and Aleppo Shriners Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Greene may be made to the Maristhill Nursing and Rehab c/o Joe Deveau 66 Newton Street, Waltham, MA 02453. Funeral Home handicapped accessible. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2019