|
|
JAMES, Robert F. "Bob" Age 84, of Brockton, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 12, 2018. He was the husband of Ann A. (Lyons) James, and father of Robert F. James, Jr., Paul F. James, Anne G. Iannitelli, Patricia A. Boucher, Catherine M. Maurice, Marianne L. Hancock, and Philip T. James. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St., (Rt. 28), WEST BRIDGEWATER, on Saturday, at 10:30AM, thence to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 439 West St., Brockton, where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of his soul at 12:00PM. Interment will follow at a later date in the VA National Cemetery. Calling Hours Friday, 4:00-7:00PM. For full obituary and guestbook, visit:
www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2019