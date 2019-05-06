FARINO, Robert Sr. Of Somerville, May 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Janet (Terrio) Farino. Devoted father of Chris Farino of Somerville, Robert Farino Jr., and his partner Michael Grant, of Tewksbury. Brother of Winifred Pynn, Elaine Katin, Gail Farino, Edmund Farino Jr., Theodore Farino, Mary Poirier, Ann Farino, Donna Donahue, Joanne Lowery, Pauline Aquino, David Farino and Virginia Nardella. Brother-in-law of Diane Lane, Linda Rumson, Donna Sheehan and Paul Terrio and best friend of the late Wayne Sheehan. Further survived by many loving nieces, nephews and loving "Dad" of Roxy. Former employee of M.I.T. and owner and operator of the North Cambridge Garage. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, Friday, May 10th at 10 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. John's Church, 2254 Massachusetts Ave., North Cambridge at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday 4 – 8 PM. Interment will be private. It has been requested that memorial donations may be made in Robert's memory to a local animal shelter or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2019