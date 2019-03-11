DOLAN, Dr. Robert G. Age 87, of Yarmouth Port, died March 9, 2019. Loving husband of Elizabeth "Betty" (Norton) Dolan. Beloved father of Ann Dolan-Niles and her husband Paul of Brewster, Kari Dolan and her husband Chach Curtis of Waitsfield, VT, Debbie Dolan of Lewisburg, PA, and Josh Dolan of Ocean City, MD. Grandfather of Jackson and Maddy Niles, Hannah and Will Brock, Lainey and Ellie Curtis, and Jenna and Chase Dolan. Also survived by many extended family members. Predeceased by his parents, John P. and Mildred (McCarthy) Dolan, his brothers, John Jr., and Richard Dolan, his brother-in-law Mel MacKay, Karen MacKay, and his beloved friend, Rev. Ralph Merrill. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 14, in Our Lady of the Cape Church, 468 Stony Brook Rd., Brewster. Interment will follow at 1:45 p.m. in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Visiting Hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, in the Hallett Funeral Home, 273 Station Ave., SOUTH YARMOUTH. Memorial donations may be made to the the Heathcare Foundation for Cape Cod Hospital, P.O. Box 370, Hyannis, MA 02601, to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or to the Benchmark Associates Employee Fund, c/o Harbor Point, 22 Richardson Rd., Centerville, MA 02632. Hallett Funeral Home South Yarmouth, MA www.hallettfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary