ARNS, Robert George Age 85, died peacefully at home with his family, after a long illness, on April 6, 2019. Bob was born in Buffalo, New York on July 24, 1933 to Rose and George Arns. He graduated from Canisius High School and summa cum laude from Canisius College, and earned his Ph.D. in nuclear and particle physics from The University of Michigan.



Bob taught at SUNY Buffalo and at The Ohio State University, and in 1977 moved to The University of Vermont as Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs (Provost) and Professor of Physics. Physics was a great love for Bob, and after eight years as Provost, he returned to teaching in the Physics Department. Except for three years as Dean of the College of Engineering and Mathematics, Bob remained in the Physics Department until he took early retirement in 1999. After that, he and his wife, as Arns & Green, Inc., worked as management consultants for fifteen years.



Bob painted all his adult life. When he was advised that he would not be taken seriously as a scientist if he were known to be an artist, he simply adopted Mutin as his nom d'artiste and continued to paint in private. After retirement, he accepted the offer of a one-man show from Artists' Mediums. Encouraged by the reception of his art, he painted in his studios at Brickwork in Burlington and then at the Roadhouse in Shelburne, often inspired by the NASA images from the Hubble Space Telescope. He had two one-man shows and a joint show with his daughter Sue.



Bob's medical support team over the past few years has been exceptional. All of us are deeply grateful for the care, compassion, and expertise of Dr. Frank Landry, Dr. Rup Tandan, Eric Adu, Michele Longe, N'faly Kaba, Laurie McMillan, Kristi Johnson, Ryan McArdle, and the Bayada Home Health and Bayada Hospice teams.



If you would care to make a contribution in Bob's memory, please consider the Physics Department at the University of Vermont for the physics museum, or, if you prefer, a .



Bob leaves his wife Hope Green, his daughter Sue, his son Tom (Nell Griscom), his son Paul (Marcia), his sister Jean Cuddy, grandchildren Justin Burkett, Jesse Burkett, Ethan Arns, Christopher Arns, Kaitlyn Arns, and Lindsey Arns, one great-granddaughter Kennedy Burkett, six nieces and their families, and his former wife Carol.



A Memorial Service will take place on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Hinesburg Rd in South Burlington, VT. Burial will take place on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Forest Hills Cemetery in Boston, MA.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel ,261 Shelburne Rd., BURLINGTON, Vermont. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place online condolences. Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary