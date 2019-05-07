AYRES, Robert George Cheese Enthusiast and Music Lover Musician, athlete, coach, nickname generator, and lover of dogs and babies — died on Tuesday, April 30th. Rob was a loving husband to Demi, proud father of his children, Ursula (Tom) Ostrom, Eliot, and Meryl (Max Wall) Ayres, and enthusiastic co-conspirator to his grandchildren, Alexandra and Julian. He is fondly remembered by his sister Margo (Tom) Smith, brother Burgess (Cindy), mother-in-law Sally Walsh, and brothers-in-law Jack (Chris Hannan) Walsh, Mike (Debbie) Walsh, and Barney (Amy Clifton) Walsh, his beloved nieces and nephews, and their children. Rob was predeceased by his sister, Susan Noble, and his sister-in-law, Constance Walsh, who shared his belief that music should be played loudly. A graduate of The Choate School and Lake Forest College, Rob treated every day like game day. He earned a place in the Lake Forest Athletic Hall of Fame, ran 6 Boston Marathons, and golfed in the Tour of Greater Boston. Rob loved playing sports, because they taught "important lessons about relentless mental toughness." Rob began his career at 12 as a paperboy, ultimately becoming a VP at Digital Equipment Corporation, where he championed women's careers before it was fashionable. A believer that the future is female, Rob finished his career as the COO at the Dana Hall School, coaching and advising many young women. Rob served his country with honor from '67-'69 in the U.S. Army, and promptly caught a ride to Woodstock upon his discharge—"the only guy there growing out a crew cut." He believed that to whom much is given, much is required, and proudly served on the Personnel Board of the Town of Concord, as Moderator of TriCon Church, on the Board of Emerson Hospital, and as President of the CCC. From ages 70-73, he completed four PMC bike rides and was training for his fifth. Above all, Rob's life revolved around two centers of gravity — his wife Demi and Heinz ketchup. He was devoted to practicing guitar and writing songs, and he spent his last night singing and supporting others at an open mic. His contagious spirit and unparalleled joie de vivre will be deeply missed. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 2pm, at Trinitarian Congregational Church, 54 Walden St., Concord, MA, followed by a reception at the Concord Country Club. In his honor, please consider a donation to the PMC in Rob's name (panmass.org). To share a memory of offer a condolence visit: concordfuneral.com



View the online memorial for Robert George AYRES Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019