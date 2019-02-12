Boston Globe Obituaries
McGaffigan Funeral Home
37 Main St
Pepperell, MA 01463
(978) 433-2100
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
McGaffigan Funeral Home
37 Main St
Pepperell, MA 01463
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Parish
1 School St.
Townsend, MA
ROBERT H. EVANS


ROBERT H. EVANS


1930 - 2019
ROBERT H. EVANS Obituary
EVANS, Robert "Bob" H. Age 89, of Pepperell, February 9, 2019. Married for 59 years to the late Kathryn (Murphy) Evans. Born in Lynn, the son of the late Harry and Josephine (Hogan) Evans. He was raised in Lynn, lived in Marblehead, Peabody, and Pepperell.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, he graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology and Northeastern University. He worked for Sylvania and retired from Raytheon. An avid outdoorsman, he loved to hunt and to fish. He shared his love of the outdoors by teaching his grandchildren to fish, and taking them on fishing trips. He also loved to travel with his wife Kathryn.

He is survived by his son Robert, daughter Heather and her husband Thomas Hawkins of Pepperell, MA. His three grandchildren Bryanna Hawkins-Beradi and her husband Victor Beradi of Lowell, MA, Devan Hawkins and his wife Xiayun and her sister Tingting of Lowell, MA, Megan Hawkins of Pepperell, MA. He leaves behind two great-grandchildren Nora Heather and Isabella Kathleen. He is also survived by his sister Elizabeth Healey of Woburn.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Parish, 1 School St., Townsend, MA on Saturday, February 16, at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Pepperell. A Visiting Hour will be held prior to Robert's Funeral at the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., PEPPERELL, MA from 9- 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, a donation could be made to the Friends of Nashoba Nursing Service and Hospice, 3 Patterson Rd. Suite #3, Shirley, MA 01464. Please see mcgaffiganfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2019
