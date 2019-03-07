Boston Globe Obituaries
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Incarnation Church
425 Upham St.
Melrose, MA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:15 AM
Wyoming Cemetery
205 Sylvan Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
BURKE, Robert J. Of Melrose, March 6, 2019, age 95. Beloved husband of 65 years to the late Agnes J. (Perrault) Burke. Loving father of Michael Burke of FL, Cynthia MacDonald & Kevin of Falmouth, Daniel Burke & Susan of Malden, Timothy Burke & Paula of Peabody, Robert Burke & Eileen of Melrose, and the late Thomas Burke, John Hector Burke, Kevin Burke, and Mary DePalma. Cherished grandfather of Thomas, Kristen, Mikki, Katie, Alex, Jack, Shannon and the late Jacob. Caring great-grandfather of Tivoli, Ari, Emori, Amiti, Kellen, Miller, Sullivan, Crosby, Kenny & Caroline. Brother of Mary Brinn of OH, Evelyn Maguire of Norwell, Paul V. Burke of Norwood, and the late Edward Burke, Walter Burke & Marjorie Young. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Sunday, from 2:00-5:00 PM. Funeral Procession from the Gately Funeral Home, Melrose, on Monday, March 11th, at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in the Church of the Incarnation, 425 Upham St., Melrose, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. WWII Navy Veteran. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert's name to the Chelsea Soldiers Home, Attn: Cheryl Poppes, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. For obituary directions or to send a message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2019
