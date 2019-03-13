BURKE, Robert J. Of Attleboro, age 56, won his battle against ALS on Tuesday, March 12th at the Veterans Administration in Brockton, MA. He leaves his wife Theresa (Donovan) of 33 years and his sons Robert T. (USN), Matthew and his wife Chelsea of Newton, and Brendan and Colin of Attleboro. He was the loving son of the late Robert F. and Jane (Boguse) of Hyde Park.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning at 10 at Most Precious Blood Church, Hyde Park. Interment will be private at family's request. Robert graduated Boston Latin School, class of 1981, where he was the captain of the football team. He attended West Point Military Academy Preparatory School and the University of Massachusetts Boston.



Robert retired from a large transportation company where he worked for 33 years, starting as a delivery driver and working his way up to management. Robert's greatest joy and purpose was being the most amazing husband and father, and he was so loved for his honesty and integrity. He loved spending time with his sons watching Patriots games and just spending time with his family. Please, in lieu of flowers,



all donations can be made to



garysinise.org



Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home



Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 14, 2019