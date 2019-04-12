DOLE, Robert J. "Bobby" Age 78, of Quincy, passed away, peacefully, Friday, April 12, 2019, in the comfort of his family.



What he loved in life, he loved a lot. Above all, his immediate and extended families and long-standing friendships. He loved sports, hockey in particular, especially the Boston Bruins. He loved golf and gardens. A proud son of Charlestown, he could still recite the history of the Bunker Hill Monument, and tell stories of his years as a Fenway Park bat boy.



Husband of Kathleen F. (McWilliams) Dole. Father of Robert Dole and Maria Rose of Wilmington, Michael Dole and Janet of Everett, and the late Richard Dole. Grandfather of Shawna, Shannon, Kerri, Michael, and Brittney Dole and Bobbie Ferro, and five great-grandchildren. Brother of Ruth Lyman and her husband Paul of Wilmington and Peabody, Barbara Kaveney and her husband Michael of Wilmington, the late Warren Dole, and the late James Dole and his wife Susan of Melrose.



Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, QUINCY, on Monday, April 15th at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the funeral home on Sunday 2 - 5 p.m. At the request of the family, interment private.



For those who wish, donations in Bobby's memory may be made to the Boys and Girls Club, 15 Green Street, Charlestown, MA 02129 (bgcb.org), or HomeStart, Inc., Attn: Development Office, 105 Chauncy Street, Suite 502, Boston, MA 02111 (homestart.org).



