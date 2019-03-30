FINKELSTEIN, Robert J. Passed away in Brewer, Maine after a long illness. He was a kind and quiet gentleman. He was a graduate of Brighton High School and went into basic training in the Army. He worked until 2005 as a maintenance man for the Filene's corporation. His father was the late Joseph Finkelstein and his mother, the late Lena M. (Grassa) Finkelstein, of Boston. He leaves behind a beloved sister Alice Fairclough and her husband Kevin P. Fairclough, Sr. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews, including his niece, Jennifer Toone and her husband Raybon Toone of Pembroke, MA and his three nephews, William Fairclough and his wife Jennifer of Rockland, MA; Thomas Fairclough of Pembroke, MA and Kevin P. Fairclough, Jr., of Bridgewater, MA. A Funeral Visitation Hour will be held on April 3rd, at 9:00 AM at the Braintree Peck Funeral Homes, 516 Washington St., BRAINTREE, followed by a brief Funeral Service at 10:00 AM, at the Braintree Peck Funeral Homes, following along with a Graveside Service at 11:15 AM, at the Blue Hills Cemetery, 700 West St., Braintree, MA 02184. Mortimer N. Peck Funeral Chapels Inc



