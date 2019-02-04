SAMMATARO, Robert J. Of Melrose, Feb. 3, 2019, at age 72. Beloved husband of Joanne T. (DeMattia) Sammataro with whom he shared nearly 50 years of marriage. Devoted father of Nicole Merenda and her husband Jonathan of Andover. Cherished grandfather of Anthony Merenda and Grace Merenda. Caring brother-in-law of Joseph DeMattia and his wife Catherine of Woburn, the late Marie Santos and her late husband John, and the late Nicholas DeMattia and his surviving wife Joyce of Medford. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather in honor of Bob's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE on Wednesday, Feb. 6 from 4-7pm, and again on Thursday at 9am before leaving in procession to St. Mary's Church, Herbert St., Melrose for his Funeral Mass celebrated at 10am. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose with Military Honors presented by the US Army. For more info please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Robinson Funeral Home Melrose (781) 665-1900 Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019