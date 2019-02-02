|
|
TURNER, Robert J. Of Roslindale, February 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary E. Qualters-Turner. Loving father of Robert G. and his wife Dottie of Franklin, Mark J. of Bridgewater, Susan Flaherty and her husband Michael of Norwood, and Marc Qualters of Roslindale. Devoted grandfather of Brandon, Mark Jr., Ryan, Cameron, Shannon, Callie, Jonathan and Kaitlyn. Brother of Thomas of FL and Roberta of Norwood. Visiting Hours from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Tuesday, February 5 from 4-7pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment private. Late member of the Boston Lodge of Elks #10. For directions and guestbook gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service (617) 232-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2019