SANBORN, Robert Kenneth Age 53, of Mashpee, passed away unexpectedly on Sat., February 2, 2019. He is survived by his daughters, Camille and Grace of Boston, MA, his parents, George and Jaclyn Sanborn of Falmouth, MA, and brothers Greg (Laurie) Sanborn of Yarmouth, ME, and Scott (Sigrid) Sanborn of Piedmont, CA. Also survived by his adoring nieces and nephews, Matt, Orly, Veerle, Evelyn and Ben. Visiting hours will be held from 4:00-7:00pm, on Wednesday, Feb. 6th, at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 584 West Falmouth Hwy (Route 28A), WEST FALMOUTH. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am, on Thursday, Feb. 7th, at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 481 Quaker Rd., North Falmouth. For online guestbook, obituary and directions, visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason West Falmouth - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2019