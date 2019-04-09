Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
(617) 527-0986
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT CERRA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT L. CERRA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROBERT L. CERRA Obituary
CERRA, Robert L. Retired Massachusetts State Police Sergeant, Monday, April 8, 2019. Devoted husband of Mary Joyce (Flanagan) Cerra, father of Robert Reno Cerra and his wife Mary (Hamel), grandfather to Katherine Rose and Abigail Rita Cerra. Son of the late Reno L. and Grace (Gorgone) Cerra, and a longtime Big Brother to Christopher Fenton of Worcester. A lifelong resident of Newton, he was a graduate of Suffolk University and the Massachusetts State Police Academy, where he later served as a guest lecturer. During his career with the State Police, he was assigned to numerous barracks throughout the Commonwealth, as well as the investigative division of the State Police targeting Organized Crime. After his retirement in 1994, he was employed as a security investigator for several Boston area financial institutions, and later served as an Assistant Director of Security for the Massachusetts Transportation Department. A lifelong member of Corpus Christi-St. Bernard Parish, the St. Vincent De Paul Society, the Big Brother Association, the Boothbay Historical Society, the Early Industries Association, and the V-8 Club of America. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Massachusetts State Police Museum and Learning Center, and the Former Massachusetts State Troopers Association. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, April 13th at 10AM in St. Bernard Parish, 1523 Washington St. West Newton. Visiting Hours will be Friday evening from 4-7PM in the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON. In lieu of flowers, donations to SPAM (State Police Association of Massachusetts) Benevolent Fund, 11 Beacon St. Suite 700, Boston, MA 02108 would be appreciated. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com

View the online memorial for Robert L. CERRA
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now