Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
ROBERT L. "BO" CRIMMINS

ROBERT L. "BO" CRIMMINS Obituary
CRIMMINS, Robert L. "Bo" Of West Roxbury, March 3, 2019. Loving son of the late Anne (Centola) Crimmins. Dear brother of Mary Adgate and her husband Michael of West Roxbury, and Anne McPartlan of Cleveland, OH. Dear uncle of Sarah and Sean Adgate, and David and Bridget McPartlan. Also survived by many loving cousins. Funeral from the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY, Friday, at 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at St. Theresa of Avila Church. Visiting Hours, Thursday, 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bo's memory may be made to Mass. Assoc. for the Blind, 200 Ivy St., Brookline, MA 02446. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Guestbook and directions at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2019
