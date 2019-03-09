Boston Globe Obituaries
ROBERT L. DRISCOLL Sr.


DRISCOLL, Robert L. Sr. Of Winthrop, March 7, 2019, devoted husband of Clara (Magee). Loving father of Kathleen Driscoll of Winthrop, Robert L. Driscoll, Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Winthrop, Nancy E. Rodes and her husband Richard of Winthrop, Timothy Driscoll of Cambridge and Michael Driscoll and his wife Suzanne of Burlington. Dear brother of the late Mary Bachini, William Driscoll, Ann O'Reilly, and Edward Driscoll. Cherished grandfather of Kenneth, Robert, III, Matthew, Christopher and Andrew. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 10:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, at 11:30 AM. Services will conclude with the Interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or go to For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2019
