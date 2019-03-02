|
|
GLOVER, Robert L. Of Seabrook, NH, and formerly of Revere, on February 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Sharon (McKinney). Devoted father of Mark Glover and his wife Michelle of NH, and Brian Glover and Anissa Spring of NH. Favorite Papa of Morgan and Tyler Glover. Dear brother of Robert McKinney, Joan, Carolyn, and the late Walter. Adoring uncle of Kati McKinney of TX. Robert proudly served his country in the United States Air Force in the Vietnam War. A Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 9:00am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church, at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, from 3:00pm to 7:00pm. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno
Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2019