DAISY, Robert Louis Of Shirley, MA, 85 years old, passed away peacefully at the Holyoke Soldier's Home on April 26th. Robert grew up in Carlisle, MA, and joined the army during the Korean War. He was a long time business owner in Carlisle Center and was well known for his smile, helpfulness, and friendliness. Robert is survived by his wife Alice May Daisy of 57 years, his four children, four grandchildren, brother Richard, and sister Barbara Culkins. Memorial Service will be held 11:00 am at Green Cemetery, Carlisle, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 1, 2019