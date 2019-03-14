DelVECCHIO, Robert M. Age 75, of Little Torch Key, FL, formerly of Weymouth, MA, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019, in Key West with his family by his side. Beloved husband of Gail (Stevens) DelVecchio, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage. Devoted father of Keith DelVecchio and his wife Sarah of Weymouth, MA, Matthew DelVecchio and his partner Ashley Williamson, and her son, Colby Barron of Danvers, MA, and Gary DelVecchio and his wife Shannon of Duxbury, MA. Cherished grandfather of Zack, Nick, and Madeline DelVecchio, Julian DelVecchio, and Hannah and Tobin DelVecchio. Loving brother of Michael DelVecchio of Weymouth, MA, and Janice Ventre of Marshfield, MA. Born on December 3, 1943, Bob was raised in Weymouth, and spent many years working side by side with his father, Mike, at Harrington Brothers Sheet Metal, a company he would come to own for many years. Bob enjoyed traveling and after retiring to Florida he would often take his family on many trips, including memorable ones to Italy, Monaco, and Costa Rica. His true passion, though, was fishing and some of his most cherished memories were of his time in Costa Rica, where he would spend his days with family and friends, sportfishing aboard the Desperado. Bob's extraordinary generosity towards his family and friends will be long remembered. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's name to The at or by calling 800-272-3900. All friends and relatives are invited to a Memorial Reception to celebrate Bob's Life to be held at the Black Rock Country Club, 19 Clubhouse Drive, Hingham, MA, on May 3 from 3-7.



