Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT FLYNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT MCKINNEY FLYNN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROBERT MCKINNEY FLYNN Obituary
FLYNN, Robert McKinney Age 81, former long-time resident of Needham, MA, died peacefully on March 16, 2019. Born and raised in Newton, Bob was the youngest son of the late Dorothy (McKinney) Flynn and was predeceased by his brother, Richard Flynn. Bob received his Doctorate in Education from Boston University in 1982. Bob was an educator in the Needham Public Schools for over 20 years. He began his career in Needham as a science teacher at Newman Junior High, and continued to teach science at Needham High. Bob later became a guidance counselor at Pollard Middle School. Although he left education to change careers, and ultimately retired from Babson College, his love for teaching never ceased. Robert's wife of 27 years, Barbara (Naylor) Flynn, passed 25 years ago. He is survived by his daughter, Jodi Winston, of Ashland, MA and his son, Dana Flynn and wife Consuelo, of Cranston, RI. He leaves his beloved grandchildren: Harrison and Adrianna Flynn, and Jack and Sam Winston. Visiting Hours will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Thursday, March 21, from 4-7 pm. A Funeral Service in his honor will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home on Monday, March 25, at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Needham Cemetery, Needham. To share a note of condolence or a memory of Bob, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eaton Funeral Home
Download Now