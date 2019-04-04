Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
Burial
Following Services
Sharon Memorial Park
Sharon, MA
Shiva
Following Services
Paul and Nancy Abrams
ADLER, Robert Michael Of Delray Beach, FL and Mashpee, MA. Entered into rest on April 4, 2019 at the age of 65. Born in Boston, MA, he was the dear son of the late Herbert and Janet (Zimble) Adler. Beloved husband of Marilyn A. (Bonett) Adler. Devoted father of Jessica and her husband Dr. Michael Kaplan, Harlan and his wife Jennifer Adler and Sydney and her husband Zachary Kirstein. Cherished grandfather of Mirabel Kirstein, Brody Adler, Eleanor Kaplan and Shay Kirstein. Loving brother of the late Jeffrey Adler and the late Phyllis Adler. Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Sunday, April 7th at 2PM, followed by burial in Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Paul and Nancy Abrams on Sunday following burial. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or at www.dana-farber.org. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel (781) 821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 6, 2019
