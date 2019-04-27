Boston Globe Obituaries
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
More Obituaries for ROBERT BRENNAN
ROBERT P. BRENNAN

ROBERT P. BRENNAN Obituary
BRENNAN, Robert P. "BIC" Of Waltham, passed away suddenly on April 25, 2019. Funeral Services from the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM on Wednesday morning, May 1st at 9:30 with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 920 Trapelo Road, Waltham at 12:00 p.m. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information please refer to; www.BrascoFuneralHome.com

Waltham 781-893-6260

"Creating Meaningful Memories
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2019
