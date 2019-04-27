|
BRENNAN, Robert P. "BIC" Of Waltham, passed away suddenly on April 25, 2019. Funeral Services from the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM on Wednesday morning, May 1st at 9:30 with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 920 Trapelo Road, Waltham at 12:00 p.m. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information please refer to; www.BrascoFuneralHome.com
